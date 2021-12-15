Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $25.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $37.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,997.30.

CMG stock traded up $23.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,701.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,814. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,764.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,731.66.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,015,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

