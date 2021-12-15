CHS Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,809. CHS has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

