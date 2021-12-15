Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 25,166 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. 83,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

