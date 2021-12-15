CIBC Initiates Coverage on StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

SVAUF stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

