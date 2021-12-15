CI&T Inc’s (NYSE:CINT) Quiet Period To End on December 20th

CI&T’s (NYSE:CINT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. CI&T had issued 13,043,478 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $195,652,170 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.