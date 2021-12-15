Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

