Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 269553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

