Clean Yield Group Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 4.85% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

