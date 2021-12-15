Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $43.80.
