Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

