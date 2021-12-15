CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Director Essam Hamza Purchases 60,000 Shares

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Director Essam Hamza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,819,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,214,230.

Shares of DOC opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

