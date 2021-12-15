Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Head-To-Head Analysis

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($2.87) -1.13 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 92.77 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.34

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 3 5 0 2.63 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVROBIO presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 558.10%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.60%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -52.79% -49.00% Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Summary

AVROBIO beats Codiak BioSciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

