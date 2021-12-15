Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.95

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.72, with a volume of 83167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.