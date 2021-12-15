Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at National Bankshares

Equities research analysts at National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of CIGI opened at $143.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

