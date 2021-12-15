Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

