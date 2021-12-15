Community Bank N.A. Buys 18,426 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,974,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. 30,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

