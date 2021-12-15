Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

