Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,512 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

