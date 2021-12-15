Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85,772 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

