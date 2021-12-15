Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $16.23 Million Investment in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $553,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

RKLY stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.16. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

