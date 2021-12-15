Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 56,700 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.10% of Sonos worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

