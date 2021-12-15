Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PASTF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

