Comparing America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

America First Multifamily Investors currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 141.53%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 50.08% 8.70% 2.54% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and FG New America Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $55.50 million 7.84 $7.21 million $0.41 16.10 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats FG New America Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment is comprised of the opera

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

