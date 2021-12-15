Comparing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 27.12% 30.68% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG New America Acquisition and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Synchrony Financial 0 3 13 0 2.81

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 141.53%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $57.93, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.60 $1.39 billion $7.09 6.61

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

