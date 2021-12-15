Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung Sells 6,700 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $24,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 184,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,459. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

