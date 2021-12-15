Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung Sells 6,700 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $24,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 184,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,459. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
