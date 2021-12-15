Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.