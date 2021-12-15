Consolidated Investment Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

MQ opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.