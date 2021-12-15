Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE:CLR opened at $42.96 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

