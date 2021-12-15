Contrasting Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and Oncorus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$88.44 million ($2.32) -5.64 Oncorus N/A N/A -$48.30 million ($2.34) -2.15

Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncorus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -25.31% -22.86% Oncorus N/A -36.51% -27.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kronos Bio and Oncorus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oncorus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.02%. Oncorus has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 595.83%. Given Oncorus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Kronos Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Oncorus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. Oncorus, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

