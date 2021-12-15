Contrasting Live Current Media (LIVC) & Its Rivals

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS: LIVC) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Live Current Media to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Live Current Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media Competitors 1206 6050 11303 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Live Current Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Current Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Live Current Media Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media’s rivals have a beta of 3.31, meaning that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A $230,000.00 47.75 Live Current Media Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 6.45

Live Current Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Live Current Media rivals beat Live Current Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

