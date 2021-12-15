Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,700 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the November 15th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of CTSDF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

