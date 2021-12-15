CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

COR opened at $169.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.16. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

