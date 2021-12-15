Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Cap of $64.38 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $64.38 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis (GNO) traded 10,202,161.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 3,979,651.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1,881,988.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4,902,270% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded 14,574,150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 10,352,609.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 4,276,601.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 8,575,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,727,896 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

