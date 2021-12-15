CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,343. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.49.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

