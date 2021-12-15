Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.