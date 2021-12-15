Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $6,314,266. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

