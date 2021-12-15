Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $328.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.33. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

