Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.