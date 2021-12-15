Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,897.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,763.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,969 shares of company stock worth $516,920,221. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

