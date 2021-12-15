Cowen Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to “Outperform”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of PLNT opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 153.75, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

