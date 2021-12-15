Craig Hallum Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Hold

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.