Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 1,008 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

