Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 1,008 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
