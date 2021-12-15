Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRNX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $352,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $1,081,021. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

