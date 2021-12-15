Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $43.06

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $41.73. Criteo shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 976 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Criteo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

