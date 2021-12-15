Critical Analysis: Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) and Its Competitors

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Greenpro Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -2.54 Greenpro Capital Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 19.50

Greenpro Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenpro Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 666 3176 4915 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Greenpro Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Summary

Greenpro Capital peers beat Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

