Critical Contrast: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 1.97 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -4.57 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 463.02%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

