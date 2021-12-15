Critical Review: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) vs. Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.41 -$38.62 million $0.12 178.60 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 2.12 $550,000.00 $0.07 14.29

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32% Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sotera Health and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.80%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

