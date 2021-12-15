Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

