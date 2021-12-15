Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.67

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

