CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper Buys 18,000 Shares

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CAPL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.17.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

