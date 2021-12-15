Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $10,532,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 223.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 861,005 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

